A fringe anti-Israel haredi group demonstrated against the Jewish state at the sidelines of the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City Sunday.

Members of Neturei Karta, a radical anti-Zionist haredi movement, gathered at a demonstration along the parade route Sunday, denouncing the State of Israel and waving Palestine Liberation Organization flags.

Tens of thousands of Israel supporters turned out for the parade Sunday, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

More than 200 groups are represented in Sunday’s parade, which was organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, which has run the parade since 2011.

The parade also included a diplomatic delegation of UN ambassadors and diplomats from around the world led by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan to demonstrate public support for Israel.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams both attended the event, with a delegation representing the Israeli government. Simcha and Leah Goldin, who lost their son, Hadar, during the 2014 Gaza War, also took part in the parade.