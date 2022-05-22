Tens of thousands of Israel supporters gathered in New York City Sunday, for the return of the Celebrate Israel Parade, following a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic.

More than 200 groups are represented in Sunday’s parade, which was organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, which has run the parade since 2011. This year’s grand marshall is Harley Lippman, CEO of Genesis10.

Organizers expect some 40,000 marchers to turnout for the parade, which is being held this year under the theme “Together Again”.

Among those expected to attend are New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, with a delegation representing the Israeli government. Simcha and Leah Goldin, who lost their son, Hadar, during the 2014 Gaza War, are also slated to take part in the event.

Typically held in the first Sunday of June, this year’s parade was moved forward, due to the Shavuot holiday.

The annual march has been held since 1965, and is the largest pro-Israel gathering outside of the Jewish state.