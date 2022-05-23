Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Celebrate Israel Parade took place on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue on Sunday with tens of thousands of spectators and participants on Fifth Avenue in New York.

The parade included a diplomatic delegation of UN ambassadors and diplomats from around the world led by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan to demonstrate public support for Israel.

Ambassadors and diplomats from Australia, Bhutan, Nauru, Bulgaria, Guatemala, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Brazil took part.

"In the face of discrimination against Israel in UN institutions and in the international community, I am very moved to see ambassadors and diplomats of countries uniting to illustrate their support for us. As Israel is once again experiencing murderous terrorism and antisemitism is rising around the world, it is very important to stand firm alongside the State of Israel and the Jewish community," said Ambassador Erdan.