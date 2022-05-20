Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday that he is running for Congress.

“Wherever I go, people ask: can things get better? I say from my heart: YES, but WE have to make them better,” de Blasio said on Twitter. “In our neighborhoods and our nation, the way to save our democracy is to be part of it. So as I declare my candidacy in #NY10.”

De Blasio is running for the Democratic nomination in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District, which has been occupied by longtime Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) who is now running in another district.

"I'm very proud of having led this city out of the worst of the COVID crisis," de Blasio said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"I’m ready right now to serve and address the issues that are so deep in communities in Brooklyn and Manhattan, and I just wanted to come here, a place that I cherish, and with you who have been such good friends to tell you this is the next step and I want to serve the people of the community that is my home and that I love."

De Blasio had put together an exploratory committee only days before announcing his intention.

In early 2022, de Blasio decided not to run for governor of New York after Democratic primary polling put him way behind incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul.