Israel’s military shot down an unmanned aircraft launched from the Gaza Strip Thursday afternoon, an army spokesperson said.

“A short while ago, a suspicious aircraft was identified over the Gaza Strip. The aircraft was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.”

“The aircraft did not cross into Israeli territory and was monitored throughout the incident.”

Earlier on Thursday, Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense network was accidentally activated, after an Israeli drone aircraft was improperly identified as a hostile craft entering Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

Two explosions were heard in the Upper Galilee following the Iron Dome’s activation.

No injuries were reported.