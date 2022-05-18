Two days after the violent attack by Arabs from eastern Jerusalem of staff at Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus, another incident of violence in a hospital took place on Wednesday.

Dozens of family members of a motorcyclist from Abu Snan, who died at Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya from injuries sustained in an accident, tried to break into the hospital's shock room, attacking security personnel and civilians.

The security guards, who felt they were in a life-threatening situation, had to use pepper spray to get the rioters out of the emergency room.

Police who were called to the scene restored order.

Several security personnel were lightly injured in the incident and were treated at the scene.

The Israel Medical Association announced on Tuesday that it would hold a one-day strike in all hospitals and health maintenance organizations on Thursday, in protest against a number of recent attacks against medical staff.

Due to the strike, the hospitals on Thursday will work on a Shabbat schedule and only life-saving procedures will be carried out.

The announcement came a day after family members of a patient who was evacuated in critical condition to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem rioted in the intensive care unit after being notified of his death.

Dozens of family members of the victim, residents of eastern Jerusalem, broke doors and windows, destroyed the nurses' stand and beat the staff members.

Hospital security guards and police officers who were called to the scene were able to restore order. Two medical personnel suffered light injuries and were treated in the hospital emergency room.