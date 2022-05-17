Two Jewish men were assaulted outside a Melbourne, Australia supermarket in what is being described as a “shocking” antisemitic attack, 9News reported.

According to police, a 50-year old Jewish man came to the aid of another Jewish man who was the victim of antisemitic abuse at a supermarket at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. As he went to help the other man, he was viciously punched and knocked to the ground.

A 33-year old male suspect was arrested by Melbourne police.

Coby Gozlan, who came to the aid of the original victim, told 9News that he was still in shock that such a brutal antisemitic attack could occur in Australia.

Police are still looking for the first man who was being subjected to antisemitic abuse in order to gather evidence for the case.