Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia iStock

Two Jewish men were assaulted outside a Melbourne, Australia supermarket in what is being described as a “shocking” antisemitic attack, 9News reported.

According to police, a 50-year old Jewish man came to the aid of another Jewish man who was the victim of antisemitic abuse at a supermarket at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. As he went to help the other man, he was viciously punched and knocked to the ground.

A 33-year old male suspect was arrested by Melbourne police.

Related articles:

Coby Gozlan, who came to the aid of the original victim, told 9News that he was still in shock that such a brutal antisemitic attack could occur in Australia.

Police are still looking for the first man who was being subjected to antisemitic abuse in order to gather evidence for the case.

Join our official WhatsApp group