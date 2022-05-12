Representatives of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, hosted by the US Deputy Secretary of Defense, Dr. William A. LaPlante in Washington, led an annual meeting in the fields of logistics, research, and military cooperation this week.

The Israeli delegation was headed by the Director-General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel. The Israeli team included the head of the military research and development department, the head of the procurement delegation in the United States, the deputy head of the Political Security Division, the IDF attaché, a representative of the Defense Minister in Washington and other senior officials.

The meetings dealt with the deepening of cooperation in the field of military equipment, the expansion of joint research and development processes, the strengthening of industrial cooperation between the countries and the promotion of key procurement initiatives.

Eshel, on behalf of the entire Israeli defense establishment, expressed his appreciation for the full commitment of the United States to the security of the State of Israel and to the unprecedented cooperation between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the United States, with an emphasis on research and development.