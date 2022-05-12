The body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was killed in a shootout between IDF forces and Arab terrorists in Jenin yesterday, was transported Wednesday evening by the Red Crescent from Ramallah through the Qalandiya checkpoint, on her way to the French hospital in Sheikh Jarrah.

The Palestinian Authority held a funeral service today at the Muqata in Ramallah for Abu Aqleh,

Shouts of 'Allahu Akbar!' were made at the funeral service, and M-16 assault rifles, the same weapon by which Abu Aqleh was killed, were waved.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas said at the ceremony, "Shireen is the martyr of Jerusalem. She is a symbol of a Palestinian woman and a soldier media woman. Sheerin paid with her life for her people and the issues important to them. The crime of killing Sheerin is not the first crime, and many Palestinian journalists have been killed."

"We hold Israel fully responsible for its murder. This crime cannot pass without consequences. We refuse and will refuse to conduct a joint investigation with the Israeli authorities, as it is the one that committed the crime. We will soon reach the court in The Hague to investigate the criminals," said Abbas.

The Palestinian Authority pathologist who performed the initial autopsy said last night at a press conference that it was not possible to determine with certainty at the moment whether Abu Aqleh had been shot by an IDF rifle or by a terrorist.

A preliminary investigation into the exchange of fire in the Jenin refugee camp revealed that Abu Aqala was north of the IDF force, and most of the bullets fired by soldiers from the Duvdevan unit were fired towards the south.

However, there were a small number of bullets that were fired towards the north, so the IDF does not completely rule out the possibility that she was struck by a bullet fired by IDF forces. There is also the possibility that she was struck by a ricochet.

A security source involved in the details of the interrogation told Galai Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh: "Until we get the bullet - we have no way of knowing for sure, it is simply hopeless. The journalist was in the line of fire, and it is not an absurd scenario that she was shot by any of the forces that were at the scene."