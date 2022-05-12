IDF soldiers and security forces operated in a number of locations around Judea and Samaria overnight, arresting suspected terrorists in the towns of Adama, Qabatya, and Hebron.

The forces also operated in the villages of Burqin and Romana, where they detained two individuals suspected of aiding the terrorists who carried out the attack in Elad last Thursday night.

A total of nine terrorist suspects were arrested during the operation and illegal 'Carlo'-type weapons confiscated in the raids.

The suspects were taken for questioning by security forces.

No IDF soldiers were injured in the night's activities.