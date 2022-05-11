IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has issued instructions to investigate the death of Shireen Abu Aqleh, the Al Jazeera reporter who was killed during a firefight between IDF forces and Arab terrorists in the Jenin area Wednesday morning.

The Chief of Staff said: "IDF units work day in and day out with determination, thwarting terrorism and preventing terrorist attacks. The activity is carried out wherever it is needed, especially in the Jenin area, where there is a high concentration of terrorists. During overnight activity, as in many other incidents, the Palestinians opened massive fire at our forces, firing wildly and indiscriminately in every direction. Unlike the Palestinians," IDF soldiers carry out their firing professionally and selectively."

Kochavi stated that "the reporter who was killed was at the scene of the battle. At this stage it is not possible to determine whose shooting she was hit by and we are sorry for her death. In order to get to the truth, we have set up a special team that will clarify the facts and present them in full and as soon as possible. The soldiers tonight acted under fire, and showed courage and determination to protect the citizens of the country, and so we will continue wherever we are required to."

The IDF stated that in recent weeks troops have been engaged in Operation Breakwater to carry out arrests of terrorist figures in response to a wave of terrorist attacks in which 19 people have been murdered in Israel in recent weeks.

As part of this activity, IDF, Shabak and Border Police forces also operated overnight Tuesday, and in the early morning hours in the Jenin refugee camp, in the village of Burkin and throughout Judea and Samaria to carry out the arrest of wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity.

During an operation in which eight terrorists were arrested and multiple weapons confiscated, soldiers came under fire from dozens of armed terrorists who also hurled explosive devices at them.

The force returned fire at the attackers and during the exchange of fire, the Al Jazeera reporter was hit.

The IDF also noted that "since the incident, the IDF has continued to investigate the circumstances of her death, and even asked to do so in cooperation with the Palestinians, which was denied. There is the possibility that the shooting that led to the journalist's death was also carried out by Palestinian militants. This is also against the background of extensive documentation distributed on social media of the indiscriminate shooting of the terrorists."

"We express our regret over the death of the journalist, see great importance in the freedom of the press and work to preserve it. At the same time, we emphasize that care must be taken when entering and staying in areas where shooting is carried out by terrorists or in their vicinity," the IDF spokesman said.