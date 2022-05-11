The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday elected the Czech Republic to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council to replace Russia, which was suspended last month over its invasion of Ukraine and then immediately quit the 47-member body.

Russia had been in its second year of a three-year term. The Czech Republic will complete that term on the council, according to Reuters.

The Czech Republic was elected with 157 votes in favor, while 23 countries abstained. Its term starts immediately.

The United States led the move to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The motion to remove Russia was approved by the UN General Assembly last month, with Israel being one of the countries which voted in favor.

The Human Rights Council is due to hold a special session on Ukraine on Thursday, an official said on Monday, after Kyiv called for a review of the situation there, including reports of mass casualties in Mariupol.