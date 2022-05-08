זירת פיגוע הדקירה בשער שכם אוהביה שרעבי

One person was wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack outside of the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday night.

The attack occurred near the Damascus Gate, when a terrorist armed with a knife stabbed a 24-year-old Border Police officer.

Israeli security forces at the scene opened fire on the terrorist, neutralizing him.

MDA and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene. The wounded officer was treated by paramedics before being evacuated to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center for further treatment. He is listed in moderate condition.

The terrorist, a 19-year-old Palestinian Authority resident from Ramallah, was evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in serious condition.

"The wounded victim was lying on the steps, fully conscious, and suffering from a deep stab wound in his upper torso," MDA paramedic Simcha Goldman said. "We provided him with life-saving first aid treatment, including stopping the bleeding and bandaging the wound. We quickly loaded him into the mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate and stable condition. The terrorist was neutralized by security forces on the scene."

Volunteer United Hatzalah EMT Yechiel Stern, who was one of the frost responders at the scene said: "Together with United Hatzalah volunteer Dr. Aryeh Jaffe, I treated one young man for stab wounds at the scene. He was then transported to Hadassah Har Hatzofim hospital in moderate condition."