Israel enters into its annual two day emotional whirlwind, beginning with Yom HaZikaron - Israel's Memorial Day for its fallen soldiers (24,068) and victims of terror (over 4,000), a somber day of mourning, remembrance and reflection, followed immediately by Yom HaAtzma'ut - Israel Independence Day, a day of joyful celebration, gratitude, song and prayer.

We are grateful for every moment and every breath we breathe here in the land of Israel - Our land of Israel - back after 2,000 years, and planning to stay till the end of time!