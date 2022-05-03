Three people were killed and six others were injured in a car accident between a truck and several private vehicles on Road 3703 between Moshavim Azrikam and Beer Tuvia that occurred this afternoon.

Among the victims is a 38-year-old mother of ten from a moshav in the Beer Tuvia area. a 30-year-old father of three from Shafir, and a 40-yerar-old woman. The children of the 38-year-old woman range in age from two months to 16 years.

One of the injured remains in serious condition at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod. Five other wounded, three women and two men, were hospitalized in moderate condition.

The investigation of the accident revealed that the truck driver had exited a curve and collided with a vehicle that was stuck in a traffic jam. The other vehicle was blown away by the force of the collision The truck driver then tried to stabilize his vehicle, veered into the opposite lane and overturned and crushed two cars beneath it.

MDA medics Uriel Assulin and Meir Avivi said: "This is a very serious car accident involving a truck that overturned and two vehicles were trapped under it, another vehicle that was nearby and two other vehicles that were in the ditches on the sides of the road. We arrived at the scene with large forces and immediately began a scan at the scene in order to locate all the wounded and begin medical treatment. With the help of additional emergency forces, we rescued two wounded from one of the vehicles in the ditches, a woman in her 40s who was unconscious and after medical examinations we had to determine her death and a 60-year-old man who was seriously injured was anesthetized and put on assisted breathing and taken to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod. A man in his 30s was rescued from a vehicle that was under the back of the truck while unconscious with no pulse and not breathing, and after medical tests he was pronounced dead. Another unconscious person was trapped in a private vehicle under the front of the truck. The driver of the truck, a 27-year-old man who was fully conscious and lying on the road, was treated on the spot and was also taken to the hospital in a moderate and stable condition."