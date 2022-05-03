Three people were killed and six others were injured in a serious car accident between a truck and several vehicles in the Beer Tuvia Regional Council near Azrikam.

Magen David Adom (MDA )medics and paramedics provide medical care and evacuated the injured to Assuta Hospitals in Ashdod and Barzilai hospitals in Ashkelon. The injured included a 60-year-old man in critical condition with multiple systemic injuries while anesthetized and on assisted breathing, and five seriously injured people, including three women in their 60s and two men in their 20s.

Road 3703 (Moshavim Road) was closed to traffic between Kiryat Malachi and Beit Ezra following the car accident. The public is asked to obey the instructions of the police and to travel on other routes.