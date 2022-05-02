A police officer from northern Israel was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of setting up drug labs together with six other people, who were also arrested.

Police officers from northern Israel, together with investigators from the Department for the Investigation of Police officers, raided homes in the towns of Deir al-Asad and Kisra-Sumei, where they found two labs for drugs.

One of the labs was in the home of the arrested police officer and contained over 500 marijuana plants.

The suspects are residents of Deir al-Asad, Avdon, Ma'alot, Yarka, and Arab al-Aramshe.

They will be brought later on Monday to the Nazareth Magistrates Court, for an extension of their arrest.