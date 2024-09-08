The IDF has begun an investigation into reports that civilians visiting a military base in southern Israel gave soldiers cookies containing hashish, a powdered form of marijuana.

The investigation was launched after three of the soldiers who ate the cookies became ill and were treated at a local clinic. Their condition improved and they did not require hospitalization, Walla reported.

"A number of reservists felt ill after receiving food donations from civilians. Following the incident, the military police opened an investigation. The procedures will be refined because irregular food donations should not be accepted."