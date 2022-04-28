Military police on Thursday evening arrested an IDF soldier who is suspected of making threatening posts on social media against Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Kan News reported.

The soldier's inciting posts were identified by military police investigators who arrived at his unit and arrested him.

The soldier is being questioned and the military police intend to request an extension of his detention in a military court.

Meanwhile, the police and the Shabak continue to investigate the two threatening letters that included a bullet and were directed at the wife and son of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

It is estimated that the two letters were sent by the same person mainly because they both had a 5.56 mm bullet attached. Although there did not appear to be an immediate threat, the Shabak decided to further tighten security around the prime minister and his family.

According to Channel 12 News, the first letter was sent to the workplace of Prime Minister Bennett's wife, Gilat, and not directly to the Bennett family's home. That letter contained explicit death threats and a bullet.

The second envelope containing the threatening letter and bullet was sent to the Bennett family's home in Ra'anana. This time, the threats were directed at Yoni Bennett specifically.