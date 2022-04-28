הרב נתן וינברג סנדק ביום השואה באדיבות המשפחה

For Rabbi Natan Weinberg, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor, Thursday's memorial siren was a moment of revival and emotion.

Rabbi Weinberg survived the horrors of the Holocaust before immigrating to Israel, where he built a family.

The siren sounded as Rabbi Weinberg served as "sandak," holding his 49th great-grandchild as the child underwent the traditional brit milah (circumcision) ceremony.

The mohel (experienced and qualified ritual circumciser) and the newborn's father chose intentionally to perform the circumcision so that it would coincide exactly with the sirens sounding across the country, reminding everyone of the six million Jews who were murdered.

The emotional parents, Dovi and Keren Rosh, chose a meaningful name for their son: Nachshon Eitan Asher. "Nachshon" was the first man to jump into the Red Sea, and "Eitan" means strong, or a tree.