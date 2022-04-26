An American Jewish Committee (AJC) survey of American and Israeli Jewish millennials found that Israeli-Diaspora relations remained strong but attitudes diverged when it came to the role Diaspora Jews should have in influencing Israeli policies and on the subject of antisemitism in the U.S.

The poll, the first ever survey of American and Israeli 25 to 40-year olds compiled by the AJC. found that a large majority of American (72 percent) and Israeli (89 percent) Jewish millennials agreed that it was important for the American Jewish community and Israel to have close ties.

“Gauging the views of millennials is critical to ensuring strong, enduring ties between the world’s two largest Jewish communities,” Dana Steiner, director of AJC ACCESS Global, said. “Our pioneering surveys provide vital insights into the thinking of emerging leaders engaged in Jewish life that will be critical to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation between American and Israeli Jews, and also address challenges and opportunities.”

When asked about Israel, 80 percent of millennial Israelis and 70 percent of millennial American Jews agreed that a strong State of Israel is necessary for the survival of the Jewish people, with 81 percent of American Jews and 70 percent of Israelis believing that a strong Jewish community outside of Israel is necessary.

Being connected to Israel was important to the Jewish identity of 55 percent of American Jewish millennials, with 54 percent of American Jewish millennials feeling emotionally attached to Israel. Slightly over a quarter of U.S. respondents said their emotional attachment to Israel had grown in recent years with a quarter saying it had lessened and nearly half saying it had remained the same.

“While the AJC surveys show two communities sharing much in common, also revealed are disturbing trends within the U.S. Jewish community’s younger cohort,” the AJC said.

The survey of American Jewish millennials found that for over half anti-Israel climates on campuses and elsewhere have “damaged their relationships with friends.” The result was that nearly a quarter had reported being forced to hide their Jewish identity to fit in with friends, with 28 percent saying that the anti-Israel climate on campus had made them reexamine their commitment to Israel.

Over half of Americans and three quarters of Israeli millennials agreed that the recent increase of antisemitism in the U.S. was the result of demonizing campaigns against Israel and Jews.

When polled about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, slightly over half of Americans and nearly a quarter of Israeli millennials said that a “viable solution to the conflict is possible.”