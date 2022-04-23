Zehava Galon, a former Knesset member and former chair of the left-wing Meretz party, warned the security situation may deteriorate into a military operation or intifada due to "provocations" by Jews or Arabs on the Temple Mount.

"There are provocative sources, which try to use the Temple Mount to fan the flames of the conflict and turn it from a national conflict into a religious conflict, between the Jews and the Muslims," she said.

"We have already seen two intifadas, which were sparked because of tensions on the Mount, and the deterioration to Operation Guardian of the Walls because of what seemed like an Israeli attempt to change the status quo."

Galon emphasized, "I support freedom of religion and believe in the principle of Jews' right to pray on the Temple Mount. But when the Temple Mount is already past the point of explosion, this is not the time to be right. This is the time to be smart."

"Not every right must be realized, and at this time any provocation, whether from extremist Islamic sources or from Israeli sources is irresponsible, and will lead us towards a dangerous religious conflict."