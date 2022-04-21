A segment on Russian state TV discussing the devastation that would occur if the country launched a nuclear strike at the United States included the hosts and panelists giggling during the discussion.

“Americans don’t have this kind of rocket and never had them,” one of the panelists says. “We know right away where to send it. Via the North Pole or the South Pole.”

“We have only one target. The continental territory of the U.S.,” he adds.

In response, a fit of giggling can be heard off camera.

One of the hosts says: “If this rocket ends up over there in the worst case scenario what kinds of objects can it destroy? What size of a territory?”

The panelist chuckles before responding: “If 7.3 megatons will be delivered to the territory of our so-called partner, the word ‘partner’ is very important, then objects like the city of New York, a good city but it would be gone. Completely gone, with one rocket.”

“Completely, I mean completely. So it’s better if we don’t.” the panelist explains, again suppressing a giggle with a smirk on his face.

“Americans have always feared our heavy rockets,” he adds at the end of the video clip as the male host can be seen attempting to suppress a fit of laughter.

“Meanwhile on Russian state TV: hosts and panelists giggling uncontrollably, while discussing nuclear strikes against the continental territory of the United States. Can you imagine any of our prominent media anchors laughing at the idea of destroying cities?” tweeted Julia Davis, creator of Russian Media Monitor.

Earlier in the week, Russia conducted a test launch of a new advanced intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a massive nuclear payload.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the hypersonic “Satan II” missile is capable of destroying the UK and will “provide food for thought for our enemies,” the Daily Mail reported.