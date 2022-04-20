Russia has conducted a test launch of a new advanced intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a massive nuclear payload.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the hypersonic “Satan II” missile is capable of destroying the UK and will “provide food for thought for our enemies,” the Daily Mail reported.

The test was conducted using an underground missile silo in the Plesetsk spaceport in the north of Russia not long after Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons if the West continued its provocations.

The Kremlin said that the missile, which can travel as speeds of 16,000 mph and has taken years to develop, could destroy any location on the planet, specifically mentioning the UK. It is capable of carrying 12 nuclear warheads.

The next-generation rocket was called “invincible” by Putin.

On Russian TV, Putin was seen at a military briefing about the missile, which will go into operation this year, demonstrating that it had hit its targets in the far eastern Kamchatka peninsula.

“I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile,” Putin said.

“This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice.”

Satan II is the most advanced and largest Russian missile, weighting over 200 tons, with a range of 11,000 miles and a capacity to carry 10 tons.

Putin said that the missile is capable of hitting any target on the planet.