During a White House Easter event, a large Easter Bunny whisked U.S. President Joe Biden away from reporters after he was asked a question about Afghanistan and appeared to struggle with his answer.

At the White House “Easter egg roll,” President Biden began answering a reporter’s question on Afghanistan.

“Pakistan should not and… Afghanistan should be,” Biden began before the “Easter Bunny” interrupted him and led him away.

It was not clear who was in the Easter bunny costume.

It was conjectured on Fox News show “Outnumbered” that because for security reasons people are not allowed near the president, whoever was in the Easter Bunny costume and walked up close to Biden and put his arm on him was either a “security threat” – “But why was that person not tackled by the Secret Service?” – or was more likely a “highly placed operative” or a “minder” in an Easter Bunny costume who was there to move Biden away from reporter questions the White House did not want Biden to answer.