מעצר תוקפי היהודים בטליתות בעיר העתיקה דוברות המשטרה

Israeli security forces arrested two Arab teens involved in the violent assault against a group of haredi men en route to morning prayers in the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday.

On Monday morning, the police department released footage from the arrest of the two suspects, who attempted to flee officers immediately after the attack.

Border Police officers pursued the assailants on foot and apprehended them.

The suspects, ages 17 and 13, are residents of the Silwan neighborhood of Jerusalem and the Old City respectively.

The two are slated to be brought before a judge Monday for an extension of their arrests.