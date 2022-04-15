Following the violent disturbances of the peace on the Temple Mount earlier today, in which Jerusalem police estimate more than 500 individuals were arrested, the United States embassy in Jerusalem released a statement addressing the situation.

"We are closely monitoring events in Jerusalem during this sacred holiday period for Jews, Muslims, and Christians. We urge everyone to refrain from actions that further escalate tensions. We encourage all parties to work together to ensure calm and the quiet enjoyment of all religious holidays."

The statement was released in Hebrew and Arabic as well.