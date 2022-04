Data from Israel's automatic bank services show that between 8:00 and 15:00, the Israeli public racked up a record NIS 792.4 million shekel of purchases on credit cards.

On Passover eve last year, total expenses reached only NIS 664.9 million in the same people of time. This marks an increase of 19.2% in credit card spending.

The busiest minute during the morning was 11:56 during which expenses of NIS 2.6 million were recorded with over 13,200 transactions.