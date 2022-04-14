Authorities in France have seized a $120 million Riviera mansion that belongs to Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich.

The historic estate, where King Eddward VIII once lived after abdicating the British throne, is one of 12 French homes owned by Abramovich. According to the Daily Mail, all of the properties have been seized in the last few weeks.

The Riviera estate – built in 1926 and called Chateau de la Croe – was a favorite of the oligarch, who after purchasing it in 2001 spent around $40 million on renovations, the New York Post reported.

Additions to the 12 bedroom, eight bathroom 12-acre mansion included an enormous gym, a home theater, and a rooftop swimming pool.

The Daily Mail reported that the French government has so far seized 33 properties, mega-yachts and helicopters from Russians said to have ties to Putin since Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. The total value is reportedly $27 billion.

In February, under the threat of British sanctions, Abramovich sold the Chelsea Football Club, announcing he would donate profits to foundation for benefit of victims of war in Ukraine.

In early March, Yad Vashem announced it was suspending its strategic partnership with Abramovich, in response to the Ukraine war.