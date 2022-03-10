In light of recent developments, Yad Vashem on Thursday decided to suspend the strategic partnership with Mr. Roman Abramovich.

Earlier on Thursday, Abramovich, who owns Chelsea FC, was sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is one of seven oligarchs to be hit by the sanctions.

Earlier this month, Abramovich announced his intention to sell Chelsea Football Club, with profits from the sale donated to a foundation to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine.

He said that he was selling the team, which he has owned since 2003, because of "the current situation," and explained that this is "in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners."

At the time, BBC News reported that Abramovich gave "stewardship" of Chelsea to the trustees of the team foundation after Russia invaded Ukraine.