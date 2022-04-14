A major American Jewish advocacy organization praised the nomination of former federal prosecutor Steven M. Dettelbach, a former U.S. attorney who was a “tireless advocate” to victims of antisemitic hate crimes, as the next director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said it was “pleased to support” Dettelbach’s nomination, explaining that “throughout his tenure as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, Dettelbach pursued and obtained hate crime charges against multiple perpetrators.”

“He has also partnered with ADL to offer victims of antisemitic hate crimes pro bono legal assistance. Dettelbach is a tireless advocate for fighting hate in all forms,” the ADL added.

The ADL noted that in the coming years, the ATF’s mandate will expand to become “increasingly instrumental” in fighting domestic extremism, including the rise in antisemitic hate crimes.

“More and more frequently, we are seeing domestic extremists try to weaponize their hateful ideology,” the ADL said.

“We are confident that with Steve as Director, the ATF will bolster the fight against hate and extremists, which in turn will make all our communities safer.”