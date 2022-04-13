An Israeli on Wednesday evening entered the Palestinian Arab town of Husan, near Beitar Illit in Gush Etzion, and was attacked by an Arab mob.

It is believed the Israeli had entered the town in order to get his car washed ahead of Passover. He managed to escape to Beitar Illit but his vehicle was left behind and the residents of the town set it on fire.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir said, "A short time ago, a Jew who accidentally entered the village of Husan, was attacked and miraculously managed to escape a mob of instigators who wanted to murder him. How long will the lack of governance continue? How long will it be trampled on? It is time for the IDF to launch Operation Defensive Shield 2 in order to clear the nests of terrorists there."

Earlier on Wednesday, a large-scale terrorist attack in Jerusalem was prevented when IDF forces raided the village of Silwad in the Ramallah evening in order to arrest a terrorist.

Security forces have revealed that the target of the operation was Maad Hamed, a Hamas terrorist who was part of the cell which murdered Malachi Rosenfeld in 2015. The forces surrounded his house and demanded that he surrender.

Maad has been imprisoned by Palestinian Authority security forces since the attack. On Wednesday, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) received information indicating that Maad had escaped arrest by the PA. According to the suspicion, the purpose of Maad's escape was to prepare a terrorist attack against Israeli targets in the immediate term.