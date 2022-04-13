A large-scale terrorist attack in Jerusalem was prevented when IDF forces raided the village of Silwad in the Ramallah area Wednesday evening to a arrest terrorist operative.

The forces surrounded his house and demanded that he surrender.

Six other Arabs were arrested who were planning a large attack in Jerusalem on the eve of Passover.

Dozens of Arabs throw stones at the security forces operating in Silwad.

14 people have been murdered in a wave of terrorist attacks in Israel in recent weeks.

IDF and Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria overnight Tuesday and on Wednesday morning. During the operations, one IDF soldier was lightly injured and a total of 15 terror suspects were apprehended, including three Hamas operatives in Qalqilya.

IDF special forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations around the city of Nablus. The soldiers apprehended two suspects and confiscated a “Carlo” submachine gun. During the operational activity in the town of Beita, dozens of Palestinian Authority Arabs instigated a violent riot and hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal methods and live ammunition. A hit on an armed suspect was identified.

Earlier this week, Palestinian Authority Arabs vandalized the Joseph’s Tomb religious site in the city of Nablus. On Wednesday morning, IDF soldiers secured the area of Joseph’s Tomb while repairs were made to the site. During the activity, hundreds of Palestinian Authority Arabs instigated a violent riot, burned tires and hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers in the area. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live ammunition.

Additionally, during the counterterrorism activity in Qalqilya, in which three Hamas terror operatives were apprehended, Palestinian Authority Arabs instigated violent riots in a number of locations in the city. The rioters hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and .22 caliber rounds. A hit on a rioter was identified.

During the riot, an IDF soldier was lightly injured due to stones thrown at him and was evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment.

All of the suspects and weapons apprehended during the activities have been transferred to the ISA (Shabak) for further processing.