Arab vandals broke into Joseph’s Tomb in Samaria early Monday morning, damaging the site just days after a similar incident.

Several vandals were filmed breaking into the compound in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus) before dawn Monday, hurling blocks and damaging the site.

The incident comes just hours after two Israeli men were shot while en route to the compound, a popular pilgrimage destination for members of the Breslov Hasidic movement. The two men are listed in light-to-moderate condition.

Monday morning’s vandalism is the second such incident in recent days.

Overnight Saturday, about a hundred Palestinian Arab rioters entered Joseph's Tomb, smashed the tombstone marking the grave of the Biblical figure, and set multiple fires at the site.

Arab rioters had previously caused extensive arson damage to the site in 2015, after which the Samaria Regional Council sent its own teams to restore and renovate the holy site.