A Palestinian Arab man suspected of involvement in a shooting attack and planning other attacks was injured today (Wednesday) by gunfire from a National Counterterrorism Unit force near the university in Tulkarm when he tried to escape arrest.

Dozens of Arabs rioted near the site. The soldiers identified an armed man in the crowd and fired at him, he was wounded and taken to the hospital. There are no wounded among the Israeli troops.

IDF and Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria overnight Tuesday and on Wednesday morning. During the operations, one IDF soldier was lightly injured and a total of 15 terror suspects were apprehended, including three Hamas operatives in Qalqilya.

IDF special forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations around the city of Nablus. The soldiers apprehended two suspects and confiscated a “Carlo” submachine gun. During the operational activity in the town of Beita, dozens of Palestinian Authority Arabs instigated a violent riot and hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal methods and live ammunition. A hit on an armed suspect was identified.

Earlier this week, Palestinian Authority Arabs vandalized the Joseph’s Tomb religious site in the city of Nablus. On Wednesday morning, IDF soldiers secured the area of Joseph’s Tomb while repairs were made to the site. During the activity, hundreds of Palestinian Authority Arabs instigated a violent riot, burned tires and hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers in the area. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live ammunition.

Additionally, during the counterterrorism activity in Qalqilya, in which three Hamas terror operatives were apprehended, Palestinian Authority Arabs instigated violent riots in a number of locations in the city. The rioters hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and .22 caliber rounds. A hit on a rioter was identified.

During the riot, an IDF soldier was lightly injured due to stones thrown at him and was evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment.

All of the suspects and weapons apprehended during the activities have been transferred to the ISA (Shabak) for further processing.