Just after midnight early Tuesday morning, a report was received regarding an overturned vehicle on Route 40, about one kilometer (0.62 miles) north of the Bilo Junction.

Rescue forces called to the scene declared the death of a man and evacuated a woman to the hospital in moderate condition.

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the matter. Initial findings show that the driver (30) rammed into a pole and overturned. The driver was trapped and extracted lifeless from the vehicle.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Shoham Ben-Tzur said, "We saw a private vehicle overturned and on its roof. From the vehicle we extracted a woman of about 30, conscious. The driver of the vehicle was trapped. He was unconscious, not breathing and with no heartbeat, suffering a head injury. We conducted medical examinations; he had no signs of life and with the aid of a military doctor, we declared his death."

Chani Vaknin, a paramedic from United Hatzalah, said, "This was a difficult accident scene. The firefighting teams extracted the man from the vehicle after he was trapped in the vehicle, but to our great dismay a military doctor declared the man's death at the scene due to the severe injuries he suffered from. We provided initial medical aid to the woman who was moderately injured, and afterwards she was evacuated in a mobile ICU to Kaplan Medical Center."