Recordings of frantic residents who happened to be in the area of yesterday's shooting rampage were calling for help bring to mind terrorist attacks in years past.

Magen David Adom released phone calls from people stuck at the scene of the deadly spree, hiding under tables in local bars after a peaceful night out with friends and family took an unexpected turn. One woman is heard begging the operator for help as she hides beneath a table, afraid the terrorists might return for more, while a local man recounts "a hail of bullets" within a city block of where he found himself at the time of the incident.

Operators attempt to maintain composure, telling the callers to, "make sure you're in a protected area," while another tells a concerned onlooker to, "stay where you are" and that, "help is on the way."

The terrorist from the attack was located by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Friday morning while hiding near a mosque in Jaffa and was killed during an exchange of gunfire with ISA and Yamam counterterrorism fighters.

There were no injuries to the Israeli forces.



Following the rampage, two males approximately 30 years of age were succumbed to their wounds after being evacuated to Ichilov Medical Center while undergoing resuscitation.



Three seriously injured - a 38-year-old male, a 28 year-old-female, and a 20-year-old male were evacuated with gunshot wounds.



Four individuals suffered mild injuries, including a 30-year-old male with gunshot wounds transported to Tel Hashomer Medical Center, a 30-year-old male, and two others with injuries to their hands and feet.