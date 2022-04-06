The British government announced the imposition of sanctions on Dr. Moshe Kantor, president of the European Jewish Congress over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kantor is the CEO of the Acron Group, a mineral fertilizer producer and distributor which has ties to the Russian government.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "Today, we are stepping up our campaign to bring Putin’s appalling war to an end with some of our toughest sanctions yet."

"Our latest wave of measures will bring an end to the UK’s imports of Russian energy and sanction yet more individuals and businesses, decimating Putin’s war machine."

The European Jewish Congress condemned the imposition of sanctions on its president.

“The European Jewish Congress is deeply shocked and appalled by the decision today of the British government to sanction Dr. Moshe Kantor, president of the European Jewish Congress, the World Holocaust Forum Foundation and the European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation. The decision is misguided and lacks any factual or evidence-based merit," the organization said.

"Dr. Kantor is a British citizen who has lived for over three decades in Western Europe, many years of which has been in the UK. He is a long-standing and respected Jewish leader, who has dedicated his life to the security and wellbeing of Europe’s Jewish communities and the fight against antisemitism, racism and xenophobia.

"In recognition of this life work on behalf of Jewish communities and his efforts to instill greater tolerance and reconciliation in Europe and beyond, Dr. Kantor has been granted the most prestigious awards and honors from many European heads of state and government.

"We call for this decision to be reversed as soon as possible.”