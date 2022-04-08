The European Jewish Congress (EJC) announced on Friday that its President, Dr. Moshe Kantor, will be stepping back as EJC President after he was sanctioned over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The European Jewish Congress is saddened by today’s decision of the EU to sanction Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the European Jewish Congress and the World Holocaust Forum Foundation,” it said in a statement.

“Dr. Kantor is a British citizen who has lived for over three decades in Western Europe. He is a long-standing and respected Jewish leader, who has dedicated his life to the security and wellbeing of Europe’s Jewish communities and the fight against antisemitism, racism and xenophobia across the European Union,” added the EJC.

“He had been awarded the most prestigious honors from many European heads of state and government in recognition of his life work on behalf of Jewish communities and his efforts to instill greater tolerance and reconciliation in Europe and beyond. We hope that this decision will be swiftly lifted.”

“Dr. Kantor will be stepping back with immediate effect as President of the organization in order to ensure that the EJC continues its important mission without distraction,” the statement added.

“The European Jewish Congress wishes to express its sincere and deep appreciation for the unparalleled contribution of Dr Moshe Kantor over so many years to the flourishing of Jewish life in Europe. The Executive Committee of the EJC will shortly convene in order to discuss future steps,” it concluded.

The EU’s decision come several days after the British government announced sanctions on Kantor.

Kantor is the CEO of the Acron Group, a mineral fertilizer producer and distributor which has ties to the Russian government.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, "Today, we are stepping up our campaign to bring Putin’s appalling war to an end with some of our toughest sanctions yet."

"Our latest wave of measures will bring an end to the UK’s imports of Russian energy and sanction yet more individuals and businesses, decimating Putin’s war machine."

