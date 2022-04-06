Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu predicted that the Bennett government will collapse in the near future, following the departure of coalition chairwoman MK Idit Silman.

Speaking at the Knesset plenum Wednesday, the former premier lauded Silman for her announcement Wednesday morning that she will resign as coalition chair and quit the coalition, depriving it of a majority in the Knesset.

“During the holiday of Passover, we celebrate Israel’s exodus from Egypt to the Land of Israel, the Promised Land” said Netanyahu. “Today, we are celebrating for a similar reason, and we commend MK Idit Silman for making the right decision.”

“We all welcome her with open arms. Idit is coming home, to the true Right, the national camp.”

Netanyahu went on to lambast the Bennett government, and predicted its collapse.

“Today, Israel has a weak government. Its days are numbered. I call on more coalition MKs whose hearts are in the right place to join us: we are waiting for you. We will welcome you with honor and appreciation. You can secure your place [in heaven] with a single move that will save the State of Israel from this weak government.”

“We will establish a government that will defeat terror, stop Iran from going nuclear, that will lower taxes raised by this current government; a government that will fight crime and violence in Arab communities, and that will make sure to incorporate every Israeli citizen into the Israeli success story.”