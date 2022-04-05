Israel's Health Ministry has announced the expansion of eligibility for the "basket" of subsidized dental treatments for the elderly, and an expansion of the "basket" itself.

Eligibility will be expanded ot include citizens above the age of 72, instead of above the age of 75, as it was until now.

These citizens will be able to undergo preservative dental treatments, including urgent care, periodic check-ups, routine and follow-up examinations, x-rays, panoramic x-rays, plaque removal, root planing, extractions, and root canals.

In addition, the age for eligibility for subsidized rehabilitative treatments will also be lowered, from 80 to 72.

The list of such treatments includes immediate preparation of dentures, advisory meetings with experts.