\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nOnly Moshe seems safe - but is this an illusion? \n \n\n\n\n\nYosef finally finds the lost necklace\n \n\n\n\n\nWhy is Yakov worried about a government census?\n \n\n\n\n\nWhat happened to the special necklace?\n \n\n\n\n\nWill Meir expose the Jewish underground?\n \n\n\n\n\nEpisode 4 - Will Meir survive the interrogation?\n \n\n\n\n\nThe secret 'cheder' finally begins to operate\n \n\n\n\n\nWatch: Episode 2 of 'Iron Sky'\n \n\n\n\n\nWatch: The first episode of Iron Sky\n \n\n\n\n\nHow Do You Remain a Jew in a Totalitarian State?\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n