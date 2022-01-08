Iron Sky - Episode 2:

The USSR, 1946: Over 25 years have passed since the Russian Communists seized power. Almost all of the synagogues have been shut down and most of the rabbis sent to the Gulag.

How do you set up a Jewish school in country where teaching Judaism is illegal and offenders are sent to the Gulag?

Is any location safe enough?

Where do you get the books? Meir, Moshe and Yacov take the first steps in their dangerous venture.