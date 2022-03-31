Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has attempted to make amends with the Scottish Jewish community over comments she made during the Gaza conflict in May 2021, saying her statements about the war lacked nuance, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Speaking to 250 members of the Jewish community at a Sunday event, Sturgeon admitted that she failed to take into account the community’s concerns when speaking of the conflict.

While Sturgeon said that she supported the rights of the Palestinian Arabs and still alleged that some actions of the Israeli government were illegal, she also spoke of having a long conversation with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last year in Glasgow that she said was productive.

“The situation is not binary — it’s not 100 per cent right or wrong on one side or the other and we need to remember that,” Sturgeon said at the event, which was a meeting to hear the thoughts of Jewish community members.

She praised the Jewish community and Jewish charities for aiding Ukrainians during the war, and said: “Scotland wouldn’t be the country we are today without the contribution of and the importance of our Jewish community.”

She commended Jewish students for speaking to her about the antisemitism they have experienced on campuses. “I want to make this point very forcibly: So long as anyone feels discriminated against, we as a government have more work to do.”

She also responded to a question about the two Green Party ministers in her government who have anti-Israel positions.

“I am not able to speak for another political party. But I do speak for and am accountable for every minister in my government, she said. “My government is a signatory to the IHRA definition of antisemitism and all ministers have to be clear that they sign up to that and accept that — and that includes the two Green ministers. There is no tolerance in my government for antisemitism or discrimination, prejudice, racism of any kind. I want to assure you of that very, very clearly.”