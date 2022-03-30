A heinous and indecent terrorist crime took place in Bnei Brak today, against innocent civilians. I send condolences to the families and wish a complete recovery to the wounded.

We all stand together in the face of a murderous wave of terror, all of us with no differences. The streets of Israel’s cities are crowded with Arab and Jewish citizens, and those who embark on a vicious killing spree do not notice or differentiate between [Jewish] blood and [Arab] blood.

Ramadan, Passover and Easter are approaching, and our moral, religious and leadership duty as the successors of the Prophet Abraham and the three religions is to initiate a process of reconciliation and partnership based on the values ​​of religion and belief in God, and in the universal human values ​​that educate for tolerance, peace and the sanctity of human life wherever it is, and of course against hatred, crime and violence.

We will not be content with condemnations and messages of condolence, because terrorism does not stop and does not bow its head. We are determined to embark on the path of peace in the face of all extremists, and we are determined to do everything we can to prevent further harm to innocent civilians.

It is impossible not to notice extremist groups with interests that insist on harming the fabric of relations between Jews and Arabs in the country. We will not allow it. I am committed to this.

I am committed to all the citizens of the country, our role as leaders is to work with all our might to ensure that the holidays of all of us pass quietly, and that everyone celebrates with their families, wherever they want, without fear.

May all our wishes for peace and brotherhood indeed come true.