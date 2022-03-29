Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the shooting attack in downtown Bnei Brak in which five people were killed Tuesday evening.

"A sad and very difficult evening. Israel in the midst of a dangerous wave of terrorism that we have not seen for many years. I send my condolences to the families of those killed and pray for the recovery of the wounded. I strengthen the security and rescue forces on the ground. We must act resolutely to restore peace and security to the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu said.

MK Yuli Edelstein wrote on Twitter: "The heart is torn - another attack in the heart of the country. I send my condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the victims. The rampant terrorism will only be stopped by a comprehensive operation by the defense establishment, arrests and the collection of weapons - now."

Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich said: "These are difficult days for the people of Israel. I want to embrace the families of the murdered, the wounded and all the citizens of Israel. I call on everyone to pray for the well-being of the wounded and for quiet days. We are assured that the eternity of Israel will remain and together we will emerge from this terrible period for better days for the people of Israel."

MK Orit Struk said: "If the government continues to deal with terrorism with tweezers - we will continue to absorb victims and our streets will continue to become battlefields. The pace will only increase. He who is merciful to the cruel will be cruel to the merciful, very cruel."

MK Keren Barak of the Likud wrote on Twitter, "The wave of terrorism continues disastrously and the lives of civilians and soldiers. Meanwhile, I have not seen a Prime Minister's press conference. The Israeli public deserves answers and the presentation of a government action plan to stop the wave and deal immediately and effectively with domestic terrorism, which today is clearly only intensifying."