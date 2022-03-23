Madeleine Jana Korbel Albright, the US' first female Secretary of State, died Wednesday at 84.

Born Marie Jana Korbelova, Albright was a native of Prague who arrived in the US in 1948, as a young girl from war-torn Czechoslovakia.

She served as Secretary of State between 1997-2001 under then-US President Bill Clinton. In 2012, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

"A tireless champion of democracy and human rights, she was at the time of her death a professor at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, chair of Albright Stonebridge Group, part of Dentons Global Advisors, chair of Albright Capital Management, president of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation, chair of the National Democratic Institute, chair of the U.S. Defense Policy Board, and an author," a statement from her family said.

The statement added that Albright died of cancer.

"She was surrounded by family and friends," the statement said. "We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tweeted, "Saddened by the passing of Secretary Madeleine Albright, a groundbreaking diplomat, feminist icon & outstanding leader, whom I always admired. Our last correspondence was when she graciously congratulated me on my election. She was a true friend of Israel and we will miss her."