The American Jewish Committee (AJC) has released released a series of videos featuring American Jews “sharing their painful experiences with antisemitic threats and attacks.”

Each video – the latest initiative of AJC’s campaign to raise awareness of the impact of rising antisemitism in the United States – is based on the findings from AJC’s State of Antisemitism in America 2021 report.

“Each video goes behind the numbers to highlight real American Jewish experiences with a particular aspect of Jew-hatred and how many are countering such hatred,” AJC said in a statement.

ACJ noted that one in four American Jews (24 percent) reported that they have been the target of antisemitism at least once over the past 12 months.

“From neo-Nazis showing up at synagogue, to social media threats, intimidation, and harassment, these American Jews discuss how rising antisemitism in the U.S. impacts their daily lives,” the advocacy organization explained.

According to the AJC’s data, over the last 12 months, 22 percent of American Jews say they have refrained from wearing or displaying items that might reveal their Jewishness.

“Would you wear a kippah knowing that you’re making yourself a target for antisemitism? What does it mean to be Jewish and proud? See how American Jews are standing up to rising antisemitism, not by concealing their Jewish identity, but by being unafraid and visible,” the AJC said.

The video series also documents how anti-Zionism endangers American Jews.

“More than 8 in 10 American Jews and the U.S. general public think that anti-Zionism, as represented by the statement, Israel has no right to exist, is antisemitic,” AJC remarked.

The series poses the question: “Just how closely tied are anti-Zionism and antisemitism?” It investigates by asking a cross section of American Jews how anti-Zionism directly impacts them.