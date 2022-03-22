Four people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a terror attack in the southern city of Be'er Sheva.

Among the victims were a woman of about 50, whose death was declared at the scene; and a woman of about 40 and a man of about 60, who were declared dead in Soroka Medical Center. A fourth person, who had been riding a bicycle, was killed after the terrorist rammed into him.

Two other women are in moderate condition and being treated at Soroka.

Yaron, an eyewitness to the terror attack, told Channel 13 News, "I had gone to buy something in a store in the BIG center, when I suddenly heard screaming. I ran to the place and I saw a terrorist stabbing one of the young women, and another woman running away from there. I ran towards the terrorist and began screaming at him, 'What are you doing?' He looked at me and continued stabbing the young woman, and did not say anything."

"The terrorist stabbed the young woman several times. She was on the floor and I tried to treat her when he ran off, and he stuck himself in the vehicle and escaped in the other direction - and then the bus driver neutralized him. The terrorist was eliminated at the scene, they told me he was neutralized.

"I was just worried about the young woman who was on the floor, and about several other young women who I brought into a store nearby.

"The police officers arrived at the scene very quickly and managed it excellently. There were stabbings there but the other young women miraculously made it out."

Monica, another eyewitness, said, "I saw a man come ram collide face-forward with a vehicle. After that I saw the terrorist with the knife in hand in the square, near him was a man lying on the sidewalk and not moving. The terrorist walked around in the square with the knife in his hand and made signs to anyone who tried to help someone that they should not come close."

