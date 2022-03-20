One day after Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi, passed away, sources in the Degel Hatorah party said that Rabbi Kaniesvsky died painlessly, "with a [Heavenly] kiss."

"The rabbi died 'with a kiss,'" the source told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva. "He did not suffer. His grandson Yanky Kanievsky was at his house when the rabbi fainted, and he noticed a drop in his oxygen levels and estimated that the rabbi had passed away."

"Rescue forces arrived in record time but it was already too late to do anything. The rabbi had passed away."

After it became known that the rabbi had fainted, hundreds of people began to crowd around and began to recite Psalms, but a short time later someone came out of the house and signaled with his hand to those outside that, "it's over," and Rabbi Kanievsky was no longer.

"That was the dramatic moment when we understood," he said. "Woe is to us, because we were broken. Who will give us someone like him."

Throughout the Sabbath, heavy security surrounded the home, and only family members were allowed to enter the inner room where Rabbi Kanievsky's bed was located.